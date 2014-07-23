Conte rubbishes rumours of him joining PSG

The Italian, 44, is out of work having left Juve last week by mutual consent and had been touted as a potential successor to Blanc at the Parc des Princes.

Italian press reports on Wednesday suggested that the Ligue 1 champions had lost faith in their current boss - despite the former France international having led them to a successful defence of their title last term.

However, Conte has now moved to end that speculation, dismissing the claims outright.

"I learned in a newspaper, while I was on holiday, that there was apparently contact between what was vaguely described as 'my entourage' and PSG," Conte told Italian news agency ANSA.

"Not having an agent or an entourage and the news being devoid of any truth, I am amazed at the ease with which it was published."

Conte left his post at Juventus with his reputation at an all time high, having led the club to three straight Serie A titles.

As well as being linked with PSG, he is believed to be in the frame for the Italy national job following Cesare Prandelli's departure after the World Cup.