Conte wants Chelsea to control emotions against Man Utd

Antonio Conte has called for calm ahead of Chelsea's crunch Premier League clash at Manchester United on Sunday.

Chelsea hold a seven-point lead ahead of their trip to Old Trafford, but tempers ran high between Conte and opposite number Jose Mourinho when the Londoners beat 10-man United in the FA Cup at Stamford Bridge in March.

After chants against his during that game, former Chelsea boss Mourinho pointedly noted that "Judas is number one", referring to his three Premier League titles at the club, and Conte wants his players to remain focused on the task in hand with seven matches remaining.

"The most important thing is on the pitch," Conte said after Chelsea won 3-1 at Bournemouth to stay on track to win the title in the Italian's first season in charge.

"For us, it's always important to control our emotion because we are playing and fighting to win the title."

Chelsea are closing in on the title and Conte insisted his side will travel to Old Trafford aiming to collect all three points, especially as second-placed Tottenham host Bournemouth earlier in the weekend and can cut the deficit to four points with victory.

"It's important now in every game to try and take three points, including at Old Trafford," Conte said. "We know this game will be very tough, but we are in good form and the players have the right confidence.

"If you compare these two games - we face United away and Tottenham face Bournemouth at home - I think that it's easier for Tottenham to take points in their home stadium.

"I think Manchester United for sure will have good motivation because they are playing against Chelsea. Every team wants to beat the team at the top of the table.

"We know our schedule is not easy. We are having a good season but we want it to become a great season. To become a great season and to write history you must win."