Conte wary of Real Madrid's attacking line-up

The Italian champions take on Real in Group B of the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday, with the Spanish side having scored 12 times in their three European outings this season.

Six of those goals came in their group opener against Galatasaray and Conte has warned his charges of the need to keep things tight in order to shut out Carlo Ancelotti's forwards.

"They are a side who have an extraordinary attack," he said. "I describe them as devastating, especially if they are allowed to play the game they prefer.

"Cristiano Ronaldo, (Gareth) Bale, (Karim) Benzema, (Angel) Di Maria, to say but a few, are extraordinary, fantastic when they have the field in front of them and room to exploit.

"So we have got to be careful and do what we did in Madrid, trying to avoid the mistakes we made there, and try to hurt them, but we know we are up against an extraordinarily strong attack."

Victory over Real, coupled with defeat for Galatasaray against Copenhagen, would see Juve leapfrog the Turkish side into second.

Conte claims the clash is vital for their progression in the competition but believes it will be a tough ask.

"It is a fundamental game and important for our future in the Champions League, against a great side," he added.

"We are looking forward to it a lot. We have got to be proud to be able to experience days like this again. We have got to show on the field, as we did in Madrid, that we deserve to go through, otherwise we will be the first to kneel down and applaud those who make it through instead of us.

"We are up against a strong team and there will be times when we are going to have to suffer, but we have to get past an obstacle which, tomorrow, is a very tall one."