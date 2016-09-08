Contract uncertainty affected Eriksen form - Pochettino

Mauricio Pochettino is confident that Christian Eriksen will rediscover his best form for Tottenham now he has signed a new contract.

Eriksen's deal was set to expire at the end of next season, but the Denmark international penned a new four-year deal that runs until 2020 on Tuesday.

The 24-year-old has dipped below his usual lofty standards in the early stages of the Premier League campaign, but manager Pochettino believes Eriksen will flourish now he is free of off-field distractions.

"Perhaps subconsciously, the speculation can affect you when you are in the process of negotiating your future," Pochettino said ahead of Saturday's trip to Stoke City.

"It is not about money. It's about your future. Sometimes it is difficult but we trust Christian, he is happy to stay and there is no doubt he will improve his performance in the future. If the club give him a better contract, it is because he deserves it.

"For players it is about performances. It is about being focused in training, improving fitness, showing quality, the relationship with your team-mates on the pitch. There is no doubt about Christian's quality or his skills.

"This contract is important for him and for us. It will stop the rumours and he can be focused only on playing football. This is the last time we will talk about Eriksen's contract and the rumours.

"It is good for him and the club. We are all happy."

Eriksen has made 101 league appearances since joining Spurs from Ajax ahead of the 2013-14 season, scoring 23 goals.