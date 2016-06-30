Copa America champions Chile set to face Euro 2016 winner

Copa America Centenario champions Chile could face the Euro 2016 winners in a one-off game, according to CONMEBOL president Alejandro Dominguez.

Chile secured back-to-back Copa triumphs after defeating Argentina in the special-edition Centenario tournament on Sunday, held in the United States.

While Chile's 2015 title already confirmed their spot in the 2017 Confederations Cup, Dominguez revealed there has been a proposal submitted to UEFA for a game against the European champions.

However the game is subject to the schedule of both nations, with Chile set for World Cup qualifiers in the coming months.

"We have received a positive response from UEFA about a match between the Copa America and Euro champions," Dominguez posted via his official Twitter account.

"We will study a viable date to set."

The match will serve as a prelude to the Artemio Franchi Trophy, which is set to make its return in 2018.

The tournament has been held twice before (1985, 1993) between the winners of the Copa and Euros.

France defeated Uruguay 2-0 in the maiden tournament, before Argentina edged Denmark in a penalty shoot-out eight years later.

The 2018 edition, to be held in Milan, will feature 2015 Copa champions Chile and runners-up Argentina against the Euro 2016 winners and losing finalist.