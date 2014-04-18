Copa do Brasil Wrap: Goias stunned

Serie C side Botafogo PB held on for a 0-0 draw at Goias' Estadio do Governo do Estado de Goias for a 2-0 aggregate win.

The Serie A outfit were unable to find a goal and had substitute Carlos Alberto sent off after picking up two yellow cards in the second half.

Top-flight outfit Coritiba needed two second-half goals to overcome CENE 2-0 and 4-2 on aggregate at the Estadio Major Antonio Couto Pereira.

Julio Cesar and Carlinhos struck after the hour-mark to see Celso Roth's men to the hard-fought win.

Santos overcame Mixto 3-0 thanks to three goals in the final half-hour, including a brace from Gabriel.

Paysandu edged Maranhao 2-1 at home in a thrilling tie which saw them advance 4-3 on aggregate.

Leandro Carvalho scored the decisive goal in the 72nd minute to send his side into the next round.

Caldense completed a 4-2 aggregate win over Duque de Caxias after securing a 2-2 draw away from home.

Cuiaba got past Barbalha 2-0 after their first leg ended scoreless.

The tie between Bahia and Villa Nova was postponed and remains locked at 1-1 on aggregate.

Internacional crushed Remo 6-1 in the first leg so did not have to play a second, while Corinthians had also sealed their progression.

Avai had thrashed Naviraiense 4-1 so also did not require a return leg, neither did Chapecoense against Rio Branco.

In a first-leg clash, Princesa Solimoes were 3-1 victors at home to Brasiliense.