Copa holders Barca to face Celta, Madrid meet Numancia

Barcelona have been drawn to face Celta Vigo in the last 16 of the Copa del Rey as the Catalan giants seek a fourth straight triumph.

The past three finals have all been won by Barca, while Celta have reached the last four in each of the previous two seasons, only to be undone by Deportivo Alaves and Sevilla.

Real Madrid, who defeated Barca in the 2014 final, have been paired with second-tier outfit Numancia, having only edged out Fuenlabrada, of Segunda B, 4-2 on aggregate in the previous round.

Atletico Madrid, winners in 2013, will take on Lleida, who sit mid-table in the third tier.

It's us and in the Copa del Rey last 16!FULL STORY: 1ST LEG: Wednesday, January 3 2ND LEG: Wednesday, January 10Kickoff times: TBADecember 5, 2017

Copa del Rey draw in full:

Formentera v Deportivo Alaves

Lleida v Atletico Madrid

Numancia v Real Madrid

Celta Vigo v Barcelona

Cadiz v Sevilla

Leganes v Villarreal

Las Palmas v Valencia

Espanyol v Levante