Copa Libertadores Preview: River eye revenge in Superclasico

River Plate are targeting revenge against Boca Juniors in the Copa Libertadores on Thursday.

Marcelo Gallardo's River were beaten 2-0 by their Buenos Aires rivals in the Argentine Primera Division's Superclasico on Sunday.

Late goals from substitutes Cristian Pavon and Pablo Perez were enough for Boca to secure three points.

Afterwards, Gallardo said revenge was already on his mind when his side host Boca in the first leg of their last-16 tie.

"The most important thing is that within four days we have revenge. We play... the cup," he told a news conference.

"Let us use a positive anger to win an important game at home.

"It hurts to lose these matches, you have to chew the anger, but within four days we can generate some negative into a positive."

The loss marked River's second straight in all competitions, while they have failed to score in both of those defeats.

Six-time Libertadores champions Boca are unbeaten in competitive matches in 2015, and if they can get a positive result away from home they will be well-placed to advance.

There are two all-Brazilian ties starting on Wednesday.

Atletico Mineiro host Internacional, while Sao Paulo welcome Cruzeiro to the Estadio Cicero Pompeu de Toledo.

While 14 of the remaining 16 teams are preparing for first legs, Tigres UANL and Club Universitario can advance on Tuesday.

Liga MX outfit Tigres are in a good position to advance after claiming a 2-1 first-leg win in Bolivia.

Argentine outfit Estudiantes need a turnaround in form when they host Colombia's Santa Fe in their first leg.

Estudiantes have won just two of their past 13 matches in all competitions, sitting 18th in the Primera Division.

High-flying Paraguayan Division Profesional side Guarani host Corinthians, Wanderers and Racing Club meet in Montevideo and Emelec take on Atletico Nacional in Guayaquil.