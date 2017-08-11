Copa Libertadores Review: Botafogo, Santos advance to QFs as San Lorenzo win on penalties

Brazil will be well represented in the quarter-finals of the Copa Libertadores after Botafogo and Santos progressed, while San Lorenzo prevailed on penalties.

After Atletico Mineiro and Palmeiras were eliminated on Wednesday, Botafogo and Santos joined Gremio in the last eight thanks to respective victories over three-time champions Nacional and Atletico Paranaense.

An early blitz saw Botafogo to a 2-0 win at home to their Uruguayan visitors on Thursday.

Leading 1-0 from the first leg, Bruno Silva and Rodrigo Pimpao scored inside the opening six minutes to seal a 3-0 aggregate triumph.

The match, however, was marred by four late red cards – three of those to Nacional players.

It will be an all-Brazilian affair in the quarters of South America's premier club competition when Botafogo face Gremio, starting in September.

Santos edged fellow Brazilian outfit Atletico PR 1-0 for a 4-2 aggregate victory.

Bruno Henrique's winner with 12 minutes remaining in Sao Paulo confirmed a meeting with Ecuador's Barcelona.

As for San Lorenzo, they emerged 5-4 winners on penalties after losing 1-0 to Emelec on Thursday.

Osbaldo Lastra's 48th-minute goal levelled the tie 1-1 on aggregate and forced spot-kicks in Buenos Aires.

And San Lorenzo survived in the shoot-out after Christian Ramos missed his penalty for Emelec.

It will be San Lorenzo and fellow Argentine team Lanus in the quarters.