Copa Libertadores Review: Inter target Martinez leads Racing to win
Racing Club and Atletico Nacional claimed wins as the Copa Libertadores group stage got underway.
Lautaro Martinez led Racing Club past Cruzeiro in the Copa Libertadores, while Colo-Colo were beaten Tuesday.
Linked with a move to Inter, Martinez scored a hat-trick as Racing claimed a 4-2 win over Cruzeiro in Buenos Aires in their Group 5 clash.
The 20-year-old opened the scoring in the 14th minute, tucking away a set-piece from Neri Cardozo.
The visitors equalised on the half-hour mark thanks to a Giorgian De Arrascaeta header, but another set-piece helped Racing restore their lead as Martinez struck again.
Martinez scored from a third set-piece in the 63rd minute, heading in a Ricardo Centurion corner to make it 3-1.
Robinho pulled a goal back for Cruzeiro, but Augusto Solari sealed the hosts' win despite a late red card to Renzo Saravia on a day that marked the beginning of the Copa Libertadores group stage.
¡Y ganó la Academia en el debut! February 28, 2018
In Santiago de Chile, a second-half goal from Vladimir Hernandez saw Atletico Nacional edge Colo-Colo 1-0.
In Group 1, Cerro Porteno recorded a 2-0 victory over Monagas in Maturin.
Cristian Insaurralde opened the scoring with a spectacular left-footed volley from inside the area in the 27th minute.
Marcos Caceres doubled the lead and sealed Cerro Porteno's win with a second-half strike after a poor error from goalkeeper Alain Baroja, with Monagas later reduced to 10 men.
In the same group, Defensor Sporting and Gremio played out a 1-1 draw.
