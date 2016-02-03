Copa Libertadores Review: River Plate, Huracan claim the advantage

Two second-half goals from River Plate Montevideo saw them claim a 2-0 first-leg advantage over Universidad de Chile in the Copa Libertadores on Tuesday.

After a scoreless first half, Michael Santos put River into the lead in the 62nd minute, smashing a penalty straight down the middle of the goal.

The Uruguayan outfit doubled their lead ten minutes later thanks to Cesar Tajan, with the 24-year-old capitalising on a spill from Universidad goalkeeper Jhonny Herrera.

The 2-0 home win puts River in prime position to advance to the group stages of the tournament, with the return leg set to take place in Santiago next Tuesday.

The winner will enter Group 2 alongside Nacional Montevideo, Palmeiras and Rosario Central.

Huracan needed a late goal from Mariano Gonzalez to seal a 1-0 home win over Caracas in their first leg in Buenos Aires.

Caracas had to play the entirety of the second half with 10 men after Miguel Mea Vitali was shown a straight red card on the stroke of half time.

The Venezuelan outfit managed to hold on for as long as they could, but Gonzalez's stretching effort saw their Argentine opponents claim a vital 1-0 victory.

The winner of the tie will join Group 4 along with Penarol, Atletico Nacional and Sporting Cristal.