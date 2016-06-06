Copa officials sorry for anthem mix-up

Copa America officials apologised to Uruguay for a "human error" that led to the Chilean national anthem being wrongly played ahead of their Mexico clash.

Players looked bemused as the Chilean anthem was played at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

It may have had an early impact as Alvaro Pereira headed in an own goal in the fourth minute of the Group C clash.

In a statement, organisers apologised to Uruguay for the mistake.

"This evening during the pre-match ceremony, due to human error, we inadvertently played the incorrect national anthem," it read.

"We sincerely apologise to the Uruguayan federation, the Uruguay national team, the people of Uruguay and to the fans for this mistake.

"We will work with all parties involved to ensure such an error does not occur again."