Coppa Italia Review: Alessandria upset Palermo, Udinese advance

Third-tier outfit Alessandria shocked Serie A club Palermo 3-2 in the Coppa Italia fourth round on Wednesday.

The Lega Pro side played over an hour against 10 men after Franco Vazquez saw red for Palermo in the 22nd minute.

The visitors to the Stadio Renzo Barbara had already gone ahead through a Massimo Loviso penalty following a handball.

Vazquez was sent off for swinging an arm at a marker before Michele Marconi doubled Alessandria's lead with a powerful finish after beating the offside trap.

Aleksandar Trajkovski pulled a goal back for the hosts before Gianluca Nicco restored the visitors' two-goal lead with a fine 20-yard effort.

Alessandria were reduced to 10 men as Roberto Sabato was sent off for denying an obvious goalscoring opportunity.

The free-kick led to Palermo reducing the deficit once more as substitute Alberto Gilardino scrambled in, but his side were unable to find an equaliser.

The day's only all-Serie A clash was won by Udinese, who recorded a 3-1 victory at home to Atalanta.

Antonio Di Natale scored a brace and Stipe Perica was also on the scoresheet for Stefano Colantuono's men.

Serie A strugglers Hellas Verona also progressed as Claudio Winck scored a stoppage time winner to see them past third-tier Pavia 1-0.