Coquelin: No contact with Deschamps over France call-up

Arsenal midfielder Francis Coquelin says he has yet to receive any contact from Didier Deschamps over a possible call-up to the France squad.

The 24-year-old was sent off in the 2-2 derby draw with Tottenham on Saturday but has otherwise enjoyed an impressive season at the heart of Arsene Wenger's side.

Coquelin was part of the France Under-19 side which won the European Championship in 2010, but he has yet to earn a place within the senior set-up.

But while he admits it would be a privilege to be part of Euro 2016 on home soil in June and July this year, Coquelin insists his primary focus is on performing well at club level.

"I'm the kind of person who’s really focused on the club first," he told Arsenal Weekly. "It's how you play at the club that will decide whether you get to go to the national team.

"If I perform well, if it has to come it will come. I'm not really thinking about that too much at the moment because I've got a lot to accomplish here. But if it comes I'll be happy.

"I haven't been on the phone to him. I think he gives a pre-list of 30, 40 players and picks a squad from there. We haven't had contact there but when it comes I hope I'm on top of the game and show I'll deserve it."

Coquelin, who issued an apology after his red card at Tottenham, will sit out Tuesday's FA Cup replay against Hull City due to suspension.