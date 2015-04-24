Cordoba 0 Athletic Bilbao 1: Benat sinks strugglers

Cordoba's hopes of avoiding relegation were dealt a further blow as a deflected strike from Benat was enough for Athletic Bilbao to win 1-0 in La Liga on Friday.

Jose Antonio Romero Morilla's rock-bottom Cordoba side were searching for a first win since January to boost their flagging hopes of safety.

Cordoba held for their own in a goalless first half at Estadio Nuevo Arcangel and saw Bebe's cross-shot rebound off the crossbar.

But Athletic took the lead in the 56th minute when Benat's curling shot from the edge of the penalty area came off Deivid and appeared to deceive goalkeeper Juan Carlos.

And that proved enough for Ernesto Valverde's side to record back-to-back league wins.