Coric: I was a medical away from joining Liverpool

Dinamo Zagreb midfielder Ante Coric has revealed he came close to joining Liverpool before opting to remain in Croatia, swayed by the lure of Champions League football.

Coric, who has also been linked with Tottenham and Manchester City, was reported to have undergone a medical at Anfield ahead of an anticipated switch.

However, the 19-year-old's latest comments suggest the process never got that far before he pulled the plug on the deal.

"I am happy such big clubs want me, but I want to play with my favourite team in the Champions League," he said.

"It was up to me to decide, all I needed to do was a medical, but I want to stay at Dinamo, where I can give a lot more."

Dinamo have been drawn alongside Juventus, Sevilla and Lyon in Group H of the Champions League.