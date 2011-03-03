Cosmos will not end Cantona acting career

Speaking in Singapore on a promotional tour, the often controversial footballer, who has built a steady reputation as an actor in French cinema, said it was important for him to carry on his new career.

("When) I signed for Cosmos I agreed with them to spend eight months in New York... I will be there for pre-season and I have four months to spend in France and to keep acting because I really enjoy it," Cantona told reporters at the Jelam Besar Stadium on Thursday.

"It took time for me and experience to (learn to) enjoy it and to make some people accept we can do something else in life, so I keep doing it."

No matter how successful Cantona becomes in his new career he will always be remembered for his colourful and highly successful spell with Manchester United in the mid 1990s.

CHARACTERISTICALLY CONFIDENT

The Frenchman, voted United's Player of the Century after retiring in 1997, said in his characteristically confident way that he expected United to win a record 19th English league title this season.

"I think United will win the league of course. They are a great team, have a great manager and it's a big club. I think they will win the league and they have a real chance to win the Champions League," the bearded Frenchman said.

United lead the Premier League standings on 60 points from 28 matches with Arsenal, having played a game less, four points behind.

United face French champions Olympique Marseille in the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie on March 15 at Old Trafford with the scores level at 0-0.

Cantona's former club lost to holders Chelsea, 12 points behind United in fourth, on Tuesday and face a tricky trip to Anfield to play bitter rivals Liverpool on Sunday.

"All games are very important but this one is a special one because it is two great clubs who have been successful in the past 20 years," said Cantona, who scored a dramatic late winner against Liverpool in the 1996 FA Cup final.

"It is a very special, it is like a derby and (Liverpool manager Kenny) Dalglish when he came back seems to be doing very well so I think it will be a great game."