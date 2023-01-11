Cost of watching Premier League and Champions League rises by £60 a year with latest BT Sport monthly pass price hike

BT Sport has announced the cost of a monthly pass will rise by almost £5 per month from February 17, meaning customers have to pay £60 more a year to watch Premier League and Champions League (opens in new tab) games.

BT Sport has now set a price of £29.99 a month for the rolling pass, which has been set at £25 a month since its introduction, making this the first time the price has risen.

The new price has yet to come into effect, so viewers looking for savings can still take advantage of the outgoing price at the time of writing (opens in new tab).

Those who have a BT Sport through a broadband (opens in new tab) or BT TV contract (opens in new tab) will not be affected by the new price.

In the 2022/23 season, BT Sport is showing 52 games exclusively from the Premier League – including Thursday night's game between Fulham and Chelsea, and Saturday's Manchester derby – as well as every Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League fixture, too.

The only way to watch games from the three European competitions in the UK is through BT Sport, meaning this price hike will hit fans looking to catch Real Madrid vs Liverpool, or PSG vs Bayern Munich next month.

This price change only affects the BT Sport monthly pass – a no-contract deal that allows fans to watch BT Sport via the app or website on a range of devices, including mobile phones, Amazon Fire Sticks, video game consoles and a number of smart TVs. This also means a pass can be bought for a single month and cancelled at no extra cost.

As they head into the knockout stages, interest will increasingly grow towards the finals of all three tournaments. The showpiece Champions League final being played on Saturday 10 June at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Turkey.

In upcoming Premier League fixtures, Manchester United will host Manchester City on BT Sport this Saturday lunchtime, with Liverpool's game against Chelsea in the same time slot the week after.

The new price comes as Discovery+ Entertainment and Sport plans are now available to BT Sport customers.

This means sporting events such as the 2023 Australian Open and Roland-Garros, the Tour de France and Olympic Games Paris 2024 will now be available with BT Sport, alongside its showing of the UFC, Premiership Rugby games and MotoGP races, which are all exclusive on the broadcaster in the UK.