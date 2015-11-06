Costa recalled by Spain for England and Belgium friendlies

Spain coach Vicente Del Bosque has recalled Chelsea striker Diego Costa for the forthcoming international friendlies against England and Belgium.

Costa was suspended for Spain's Euro 2016 qualifier against Luxembourg on October 9, although he would have been available to face Ukraine three days later.

Del Bosque opted to omit the former Atletico Madrid star entirely, selecting Juventus' Alvaro Morata as his main centre-forward, but names both men this time around.

Midfielders Andres Iniesta and Koke return after injury absences but Manchester City playmaker David Silva remains absent due to the ankle problem he sustained against Luxembourg.

Spain host England in Alicante on November 13 before travelling to face Belgium – recently elevated to number one in the FIFA rankings – on November 17.

Squad in full:

Goalkeepers: Iker Casillas (Porto), David de Gea (Manchester United), Sergio Rico (Sevilla)

Defenders: Gerard Pique (Barcelona), Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid), Jordi Alba (Barcelona), Juanfran (Atletico Madrid), Marc Bartra (Barcelona), Cesar Azpilicueta (Chelsea), Mario Gaspar (Villarreal)

Midfielders: Sergio Busquets (Barcelona), Cesc Fabregas (Chelsea), Andres Iniesta (Barcelona), Isco (Real Madrid), Koke (Atletico Madrid), Mikel San Jose (Athletic Bilbao), Santi Cazorla (Arsenal), Thiago Alcantara (Bayern Munich), Juan Mata (Manchester United), Nolito (Celta Vigo)

Forwards: Alvaro Morata (Juventus), Pedro (Chelsea), Paco Alcacer (Valencia), Diego Costa (Chelsea)