Costa Rica coach Wanchope involved in fight

Costa Rica coach Paulo Wanchope has exchanged blows with a man after an Olympic qualifier on Tuesday.

Wanchope, already under pressure after a CONCACAF Gold Cup quarter-final exit, was videoed fighting a man after his nation's under-23 side drew with Panama.

The 39-year-old former striker was stopped by the man from entering the field of play before forcing open the gate.

The man pushed Wanchope into a child before the ex-international swung with his right hand, only for the man to respond with an attempted fly kick.

Wanchope was then punched before the fight evolved into a scuffle, involving several people and the pair were separated.

Costa Rica's U23s drew 0-0 against Panama in the CONCACAF Olympic qualifier played at the Nuevo Estadio Maracana de Panama.

The incident is sure to increase the pressure on Wanchope, whose team failed to win a game at the Gold Cup.

It comes after the coach of the team that knocked out Costa Rica at that tournament, Mexico's Miguel Herrera, was sacked for allegedly attacking a journalist.