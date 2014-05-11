Costa Rica Primera: Deportivo Saprissa 1 Alajuelense 0

After a scoreless draw in Monday's opening leg, Hansell Arauz was the hero as Saprissa defeated their arch-rivals by a solitary goal in the Primera Division decider at the Estadio Ricardo Saprissa Ayma on Saturday.

Arauz struck five minutes before the half-time break to give the home side the lead, which proved to be enough at the full-time whistle as the Costa Rican giants triumphed by the same scoreline on aggregate.

Not only did Ronald Gonzalez Brenes' men win their first championship since taking out the 2010 Clausura title, they also overhauled Alajuelense as the most successful club in the Costa Rican Primera Division.

Saprissa have clinched 30 championships since the league was formed in 1921, one more than Alajuelense.