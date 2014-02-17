Costa Rica Wrap: Limon win four in a row

Mayron George struck twice in the space of 11 second-half minutes on Sunday, as Limon continued their winning streak, moving to within three points of the top of the Primera Division table.

The top four teams in Costa Rica qualify for the finals and Limon moved into fourth at the expense of Cartagines, who had their match against Alajuelense suspended.

Steven Calderon gave Limon the lead at the Estadio Juan Goban in the 18th minute, before George struck in the 57th and 67th minutes.

Limon (14 points) sit fourth, one behind both Alajuelense and Deportivo Saprissa, while Herediano top the table on 17 points.

Herediano defeated Perez Zeledon 3-1, while Saprissa thrashed Santos de Guapiles 4-0.

UCR (13 points) moved within a point of Limon with a comfortable 4-1 over Puntarenas, while Cartagines (11) slipped to sixth and Carmelita (10) sit seventh after a 2-1 win over Uruguay.