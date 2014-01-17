Costa Rica Wrap: Wins for Herediano, Alajuelense

Full-back Jose Salvatierra scored twice in Alajuelense's 3-0 win over Limon as the Alajuela-based club moved level with Herediano at the top of the standings on six points.

Herediano had earlier overcome Puntarenas 3-1 and lead the second-half of the Costa Rican league season due to goals scored as they are also level with Alajuelense on goal difference - both plus four.

Salvatierra scored in what were close to the first and last attacking moves of the game for Alajuelense with the 24-year-old putting the hosts 1-0 up in just the second minute.

The right full-back started a string of one-touch passes, which almost opened up the visitors' defence and when one Limon player hooked the ball to the corner of the penalty area, Salvatierra was on hand to blast his shot inside the far post.

Alajuelense had 63 per cent possession for the match and took 17 shots to four on Wednesday but had to wait until the 71st minute to double their lead with Jorge Davis producing a fine finish from Alejandro Aguilar's centring pass.

Salvatierra capped off the Torneo de Invierno champions' win in the 90th minute, bursting through the middle before side-footing the ball past Limon's goalkeeper.

On Tuesday, Herediano had moved clear at the top of the standings when goals from Victor Nunez, Jorge Arias and Minor Enrique Diaz clinched victory for the side that finished the Torneo de Invierno on top only to miss out to Alajuelense in the final on penalties.

Belen Siglo XXI and Perez Zeledon missed out on the chance to stay with the top two teams, as they drew with each other 2-2 to sit third and fourth respectively on four points.

Cartagines moved up to fifth with a 2-1 win over Carmelita, while Deportivo Saprissa defeated UCR 1-0 and Santos de Guapiles drew 1-1 with Uruguay.