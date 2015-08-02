Costa sits out Community Shield with hamstring issue

Diego Costa has been left out of Chelsea's squad for the Community Shield clash against Arsenal due to a hamstring problem.

The Spain striker was nursing the issue in the build-up to Sunday's traditional curtain-raiser at Wembley, but was expected to feature.

However, Jose Mourinho has opted to rest the 26-year-old as a precautionary measure due to the "discomfort" he is experiencing, with the Chelsea boss no doubt having one eye on the start of the new Premier League campaign next weekend.

Costa plundered 20 league goals in his first season in English football as Chelsea were crowned champions last May, but was hampered by hamstring complaints, which also affected his final season at Atletico Madrid.