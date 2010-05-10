Costly ruled out of World Cup

Costly, one of coach Reinaldo Rueda's main strikers with six goals during the qualifiers, was injured playing for his Romanian club Vaslui on Thursday.

"We are sure now that it's a fracture and it will take six weeks to heal," team doctor Oscar Benitez was quoted as saying by the Honduran newspaper Diez.

"It's not true that (Costly) will be playing football again soon. It's a complete fracture of the fifth metatarsal in the base of his right foot, which is considered serious."

Costly's father Anthony played for Honduras in their only previous appearance at the finals in Spain in 1982.

Rueda will announce his squad of 23 on Monday for the June 11-July 11 finals in South Africa, where Honduras will face Chile, Spain and Switzerland in Group H.