Cottagers showing quality at last, says Parker

Fulham caretaker-manager Scott Parker has challenged his side to go to Wolves and prove their Premier League campaign was not all bad.

Since relegation back to the Championship was confirmed at the start of April, the Cottagers have won three successive matches – including a first away from home.

Parker replaced Claudio Ranieri at the end of February, but was unable to prevent the long expected drop out of the top flight.

While there has as yet been no official confirmation of who will be at the helm for next season’s push to regain Fulham’s elite status, Parker believes the players can lay down a marker with a positive display at Molineux.

“The weekend is another opportunity for us to go out there again and prove to a lot of people – and I include people close to us, fans and people who have been disappointed this season in our performances – that we can compete and we can get results in this division, and that we are good enough,” Parker said.

“We have got a squad which is more than good enough to compete at this level and have shown that over the last few weeks.

“The biggest thing is maintaining that and keeping that level that we have set the last three weeks.

“Over time the performances have actually been pretty good, but you get judged on results and the last three weeks’ results have been pretty good to be fair.”

Defender Denis Odoi will sit out Saturday’s match as part of the concussion protocol following the head injury he suffered against Cardiff.

The Belgian took a boot in the face from team-mate Maxime Le Marchand as he stooped to head the ball clear.

In contrast to Fulham’s campaign, Wolves have excelled on their return to the Premier League, maintaining momentum from their Championship-winning campaign.

Parker has admiration for what Nuno Espirito Santo has been able to achieve, pushing for a top-seven finish as well as reaching the FA Cup semi-finals.

“They brought in some good players and they have a good team,” Parker said at a press conference reported by Fulham club media.

“They have worked it really, really well this year and have had a fantastic season.

“We understand the challenge that lies ahead on Saturday, but we are coming into this game with three wins so confidence is high and we need to carry it on.”