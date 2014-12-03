Coupe de France: Angers face Dinan Lehon trip

Stephane Moulin's side, who finished ninth in the league last season, went agonisingly close to making the final last year but were narrowly beaten 3-2 by losing finalists Rennes.

They head to fifth tier outfit Dinan Lehon hoping to produce a similar performance to the display that saw them wallop Argentre Du-Plessis 10-0 in the previous round.

Ajaccio travel to face fellow Corsican side Borgo hoping to avoid the same fate of their city rivals Gazelec Ajaccio, who were dumped out in the last round.

Olivier Pantalon's side went through in round seven with an uninspiring 1-0 win over Olympique Ales last month after going down to 10 men early on and they will fancy their chances of progressing again.

Ajaccio face a Borgo team who ply their trade in the fifth tier and will be eyeing a shock win at a Stade Paul-Antoniotti stadium which has a capacity of only 1,300.

Like Ajaccio, Sochaux also suffered relegation from Ligue 1 at the end of last season and they face three-time Coupe de France winners RC Strasbourg.

There are many teams already in the competition who have graced Ligue 1 in the not-too-distance past, including four-time winners Auxerre, who visit Sarreguemines.

Troyes host Nancy, Le Havre clash with Boulogne, Sedan make the trip to Pagny Sur Moselle and Valenciennes go to Lille Sud.

Elsewhere, Paulhan/Pezenas play Grenoble, St Maur Lusi host Moulins, Guichen entertain Plabennec, Plouvorn clash with Le Poire-sur-Vie and Lormont welcome Club Franciscain.

Epinal are at Clermont, Andrezieux take on Avenir Foot Lozere, Jura Sud and Monts Or Azergues lock horns, Stade Bordelais play Tours, Paris go to Brest, Niort travel to Les Genets D'Anglet and Tarbes play Chateauroux.

Chorlet host Aurillac Arpajon, Lyon-Duchere welcome Arles, Marseille Endoume play Nimes, Saint-Priest welcome Frejus St-Raphael and Saint-Louis Neuweg entertain Louhans-Cuiseaux.

Other fixtures include Beauvais hosting Amiens AC, Dunkerque going to Arras, Concarneau play Vitre, Bressuire clashing with Istres, Trellisac travelling to Lucon, Voltigeurs against Laval, US Laon versus Orleans and Matoury home to Avranches.

St Louisienne host Quevilly, Bobigny take on Noisy-le-Sec, FA Illkirch Graffenstaden host Yzeure, MOS 3 Rivieres face Dijon, Sarre-Union are at Fleury-Merogis and Le Mans come up against Fougere.

Amiens SC are away to Meaux Academy, Forbach come up against Red Star, Loon-Plage are at home to Saint-Omer, Martigues versus Consolat Marseille, and Iris Club de Croix are at Ailly-Sur-Somme.