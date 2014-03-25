Coupe de France: Moulins 0 Angers 0 (2-4 pens)

The Ligue 2 outfit were reduced to 10 men on 34 minutes and held on for a 0-0 draw at the Stade Jean Laville before winning the shootout 4-2.

Tunisian substitute Khaled Ayari scored the decisive goal in the shootout, ending fourth-tier Moulins' cup run.

Guinea striker Mohamed Yattara's red card just after the half-hour made life difficult for Angers away from home, but Stephane Moulin's men held on.

Yohann Eudeline and Joffrey Lobo failed to convert the first two spot-kicks of the shootout, but Angers scored their next four.

Gregory Rouchon was unable to score with Moulins' second shot as Angers – who defeated Sochaux in the round of 32 – progressed to the last four.