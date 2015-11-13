Coupe de France Review: Metz, Valenciennes advance

Metz are through to the eighth round of the Coupe de France following a 3-1 win over Montceau on Friday.

The Ligue 2 leaders needed 57 minutes to break down their fourth-tier opponents, Zambia striker Emmanuel Mayuka opening the scoring.

Two goals from midfielder Yeni Atito N'Gbakoto either side of one from Sofiane El Rhayti for Montceau settled the tie in Metz's favour.

In the day's other tie Valenciennes won an all-Ligue 2 clash with Creteil, who had Augusto Loureiro sent off six minutes from time, courtesy of Isaac Mbenza's 67th minute effort.