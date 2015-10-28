Coupe de la Ligue Review: Dijon, Bourg upset the odds

Dijon continued their superb start to the season by upsetting Ligue 1 side Reims 2-1 in the Coupe de la Ligue.

Olivier Dall'Oglio's side, who are flying high at the summit of the second tier after 12 games, triumphed in the round-of-32 clash thanks to Jeremie Bela's 39th-minute goal.

The forward netted the decisive goal just 12 minutes after being introduced for the injured Yohann Riviere, his intervention coming after Gaetan Charbonnier cancelled out Lois Diony's early opener.

Yet that was not the only shock of the night, with Bourg en Bresse 01 overcoming Nantes 3-2 in extra time.

Lakdar Boussaha was the hero, netting penalties either side of the full-time whistle to add to Baba Traore's effort and overshadow a double from Nantes' Adryan.

The early game between Ligue 1 strugglers Gazelec Ajaccio and Guingamp saw its fair share of drama after being abandoned 10 minutes into the second half due to a waterlogged pitch.

Conditions were deemed unplayable with the scoreline locked at 2-2, Guingamp having twice coming from behind after Yannis Salibur and Julien Begue cancelled out efforts from Jacques Zoua and Louis Poggi.

There was still time for additional drama in between those strikes and the abandonment, with Marcus Coco given a straight red card for a shocking two-footed challenge.

Caen, who sit third in Ligue 1, suffered a 2-1 defeat at home to Nice, with Alexandre Mendy bagging a 92nd-minute winner having earlier cancelled out Andy Delort's opener.

Lille beat Troyes 2-1, Lorient overcame Montpellier 3-2, while Toulouse required penalties to get past Ligue 2 side Auxerre following a 3-3 stalemate.