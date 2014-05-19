Courtois focusing on cup final, not his future

The Belgian has been on loan at Vicente Calderon from Chelsea since 2011, and his form in Atleti's title-winning campaign has prompted some to suggest he may be kept at Stamford Bridge next season.

However the 22-year-old stressed his sole focus for the moment was this weekend's showdown with local rivals Real Madrid in Lisbon.

"It's a great feeling to be champion of Spain," he is quoted as saying by The Guardian. "I am not sure yet what happens next season.

"We have the Champions League final (on Saturday) and then the World Cup, so now is not the time to think of the future. I have two years contract (left) with Chelsea, so we will see.

"If I move somewhere, I will play. With my age, what I want, the most important thing for me, is to play.

"We will see what happens. But Petr (Cech) is one of the best goalkeepers in the world, he won the golden glove in the Premier League, and I have a lot of respect for him, so we will see what Chelsea decide and what they plan to do. You guys will see the decision (then)."

And Courtois, who will travel to Brazil with the Belgium for the World Cup next month, admits his success with Atleti has taken him by surprise.

"When I joined (Atleti) three years ago it was not sure I would stay three years," he added. "I stayed one year and said I would see.

"We won the Europa League, the European Super Cup and then the next year it was the Copa del Rey and now it's the (league) title. It was unthinkable to achieve all of those things."