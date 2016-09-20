Courtois hints at Chelsea exit amid Real Madrid rumours

Thibaut Courtois has suggested he could leave Chelsea for a return to Spain amid claims Real Madrid are keeping a close eye on his situation.

The Belgium international, 24, previously enjoyed a successful spell in LaLiga on loan at Atletico Madrid between 2011 and 2014, lifting the title in his final campaign before returning to Stamford Bridge.

Courtois replaced Petr Cech as Chelsea's number one in 2014-15, winning the Premier League under Jose Mourinho, but his future may lie away from west London.

"I still love Spain, for the way Madrid is and the entire country. I loved Spain right from the start because of the people, the way of life, the food. I still have a siesta every day," Courtois told Marca.

"When I left Spain, I knew that I would return one day. I still have a contract with Chelsea for three more seasons. We will make a decision on whether I will leave Chelsea or sign a renewal when I enter the last year of my contract in 2018.

"I don't know anything [about alleged Madrid interest] apart from what I read in the papers. But I think a lot of clubs are keeping tabs on me because of my profile. I can adapt to any style of play at any club.

"But what I do know is that Real Madrid showed me a very nice gesture. When I injured my knee [in 2015], they sent me a fax to wish me a speedy recovery."

Courtois has kept one clean sheet in five Premier League appearances this term.