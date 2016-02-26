Coutinho and Firmino heap praise on Klopp

Brazilian duo Philippe Coutinho and Roberto Firmino believe Liverpool are starting to adapt to life under manager Jurgen Klopp as they gear up for Sunday's League Cup final.

Liverpool have the chance to claim silverware against Manchester City at Wembley, four months after Klopp replaced Brendan Rodgers on Merseyside.

The German's side are also through to the Europa League's last 16 following Thursday's 1-0 win over Augsburg.

And as Liverpool look to hoist a trophy aloft for the first time since winning the League Cup at the expense of Cardiff City in 2012, Coutinho heaped praise on his boss.

"At the moment, we're in a good period with him. It's his first final and we hope to win. Each day, we're learning more with him as players," Coutinho told Sky Sports.

"We have to work more and of course it's a new style for us and we are adapting to it. The last few games, we have played well.

"When the ball goes high up the pitch, we're close to the goal and we make lots of chances. It's important that we adapt as quickly as possible."

Coutinho, who played in last season's FA Cup semi-final defeat to Aston Villa at Wembley, added: "We're all excited for the final and full of anticipation for this big moment to arrive.

"We are very excited and I personally can't wait for the moment to come around. It's a big moment for our team and we fought hard to get here to the final."

Firmino – a big-money close-season recruit from Hoffenheim and Liverpool's joint leading goalscorer in the Premier League alongside Christian Benteke – echoed Coutinho's thoughts on Klopp.

"He's one of the best, if not the best I have worked with. We're very happy with him since he arrived, he has changed the team's style of play and now we're playing better," Firmino said.

"In Germany, this style of pressing happens a lot. I like his mentality. He brings his own philosophy, which is working for us. We are looking forward every day to improve."