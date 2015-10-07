Coutinho 'extremely happy' at Liverpool - agent

Philippe Coutinho is "extremely happy" at Liverpool and has no plans to leave the club amid links with Real Madrid, claims his agent Kia Joorabchian.

Coutinho has emerged as a transfer target for Real, who have reportedly opened talks with Joorabchian.

La Liga champions Barcelona and Manchester City have also been linked with the Brazil international.

However, Joorabchian insists his client is determined to lead Liverpool to the Champions League.

"Philippe is extremely happy at Liverpool. He signed a new long term contract towards the end of last season that represents his ambition and his feeling for Liverpool," said Joorabchian.



"Reports that I have been talking to Real Madrid about Philippe are not true.

"His aspirations are to qualify for the Champions League with Liverpool this season and to win a trophy. That is all that he is focussed on – and nothing else."