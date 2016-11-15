Coutinho: Klopp brought winning mentality to Liverpool

Philippe Coutinho feels Jurgen Klopp has brought a winning mentality to Liverpool and injected belief into the Anfield dressing room.

The Reds had to settle for eighth place in the Premier League following Klopp's arrival halfway through last season, but they have made an impressive start to 2016-17 and top the table after 11 games.

"The coach has brought this winning mentality. He emphasises it a lot," Coutinho told Liverpool's official website.

"He gives confidence to the players. I think we now believe more in our own potential and that has made us better on the field. Since he has arrived, he has implemented his own ideas.

"Of course, week by week, we train and practise depending on our next opponent. But he always demands the same thing: hard work with a lot of dedication."

Coutinho has formed a dangerous attacking partnership with Roberto Firmino this campaign and he has hailed his compatriot's contribution.

"Roberto is very intelligent, he is someone who thinks very fast and he tries to create room for the other players," he added.

"In each training session, we get used to each other's styles and we get to know each other and apply that on the pitch.

"Firmino is a very skilful player, he has incredible ball control, it makes the difference for our team in those areas. He scores in many games."