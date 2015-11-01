Coutinho relieved to end poor Liverpool form

Philippe Coutinho was relieved to end a poor run of form for Liverpool this season with a match-winning double against Chelsea on Saturday.

The Brazil international ended a wait of 710 minutes for a Premier League goal when he curled home the equaliser at the end of the first half at Stamford Bridge.

Coutinho struck a second on 74 minutes before Christian Benteke wrapped up Jurgen Klopp's first victory in charge of Liverpool in the top flight.

The former Inter playmaker dedicated his goals to the fans after the match, accepting that his prior performances had not been up to scratch.

"I am so happy to score those goals," he told the Liverpool Echo.

"It had been a long time since I last scored. I haven't been playing so well but I knew I just had to keep working and things would change for me. That's what I did.

"I kept going and I knew that good things would come. Hopefully I can go on to score many more goals. I'm most happy about the fact I was able to help the team to get the three points.

"The support we got from the fans throughout the game was amazing. They are always there supporting us and we wanted to give something back. My goals and this win is for them."

Coutinho believes Klopp has restored confidence to the Liverpool squad after succeeding Brendan Rodgers in the Anfield hotseat.

He added: "The manager was pleased - he gave me a big hug!

"Everyone in the squad is enjoying the football he asks from us.

"He's a manager who demands a lot of hard work. That's what we try to do every day. We have to continue this way.

"He is a manager who gives you confidence. We have had some difficult moments as a team but now we're in a good way."