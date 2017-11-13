Coutinho 'very happy' at Liverpool amid Barca links

Philippe Coutinho insisted he is happy at Liverpool, despite speculation of a move to LaLiga leaders Barcelona.

Barcelona tried to lure Coutinho to Camp Nou in an effort to replace Neymar before the transfer window closed but Liverpool refused to sell the Brazil international.

Coutinho attempted to force through a move without success, though Barca are reportedly set to reignite their interest during the January window.

However, the 25-year-old said is happy playing in the Premier League at Anfield.

"I'm playing in one of the biggest leagues in the world," said Coutinho, who has scored four goals in all competitions for Jurgen Klopp's side.

"I'm always happy. But now it's important to concentrate on the national team.

"At the moment I am very happy with my life."

Coutinho is set to return to action when Brazil face England in an international friendly at Wembley on Tuesday.

The attacker has not featured for club or country since October 22 due to a muscle problem.