Covid-hit St Mirren face major selection headache ahead of Celtic clash

St Mirren manager Jim Goodwin faces a major selection headache for the cinch Premiership visit of Celtic.

Saints failed in a request to get the match postponed after a number of positive Covid-19 cases but are still awaiting some PCR results.

The Buddies were already without Eamonn Brophy (hamstring) and Conor McCarthy (ankle).

David Turnbull is awaiting the results of a scan on his hamstring injury but will miss the game against Saints.

The Celtic midfielder sustained the injury in the Premier Sports Cup final win over Hibernian.

Kyogo Furuhashi will be managed as he deals with a hamstring problem but Jota, Albian Ajeti (both hamstring), Giorgos Giakoumakis (knee) and James Forrest (knock) are still out along with Karamoko Dembele (ankle) and Christopher Jullien (knee).