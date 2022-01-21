Covid keeps Andreas Christensen out of Chelsea’s match against Tottenham
By PA Staff published
Andreas Christensen will miss Chelsea’s Premier League clash with Tottenham at Stamford Bridge due to continued Covid-19 isolation.
Trevoh Chalobah is closing in on a return after a thigh problem but Sunday’s encounter will come too soon.
Reece James is also on the comeback trail after a hamstring strain but is still some way off a playing return.
Tottenham have Eric Dier available after he missed five games through injury.
Antonio Conte said a couple of players picked up injuries in the midweek win at Leicester, one of who is Emerson Royal.
Son Heung-min (muscle) is still out, but Cristian Romero could return for the first time since November.
Chelsea provisional squad: Arrizabalaga, Bettinelli, Rudiger, Sarr, Silva, Azpilicueta, Alonso, Hall, Kovacic, Jorginho, Kante, Loftus-Cheek, Niguez, Barkley, Hudson-Odoi, Pulisic, Ziyech, Mount, Werner, Havertz, Lukaku.
Tottenham provisional squad: Lloris, Gollini, Emerson, Sanchez, Tanganga, Romero, Doherty, Davies, Rodon, Sessegnon, Hojbjerg, Winks, Skipp, Alli, Moura, Gil, Kane, Bergwijn, Scarlett.
