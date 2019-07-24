Craig Levein believes patience won the day for Hearts
Hearts manager Craig Levein believes perseverance paid off after his side claimed a late 2-1 win over Stenhousemuir in the Betfred Cup.
League Two Stenny were on the cusp of a sensational smash-and-grab when Mark McGuigan struck after 77 minutes.
The opener came against the run of play after the Jambos had been unable to find a way through their resolute visitors – with Graeme Smith particularly impressive between the sticks for the Ochilview outfit.
However, Hearts did not panic and completed a dramatic turnaround in the dying moments as Craig Halkett struck twice to spare Jambo blushes.
Hearts will top Group A and secure their spot in the last-16 of the Betfred Cup as long as they do not lose to East Fife on Saturday.
Levein said: “We love to keep everyone in suspense.
“I’ve got a lot of faith and we created so much I felt we would eventually take advantage. All credit to the boys for keep plugging away.
“We were expected to win comfortably but that doesn’t teach us much – I thought tonight was a good lesson about perseverance in the end.
“It also showed there’s more than one way to play. Early on there was a lot of intricate play and chances without really taking advantage of them – after that it was a bit more direct.”
Halkett, meanwhile, has now notched three goals in first two games for the Jambos.
Levein laughed: “Craig? Well, that’s three (goals) already. He’s an auxiliary striker in the making!”
