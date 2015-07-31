Criscito could join Inter - agent

Italy international full-back Domenico Criscito is open to a move to Inter, though a transfer hinges on "various factors", according to agent Andrea D'Amico.

Criscito has emerged as a target for Inter after Yuto Nagatomo was touted in a possible swap deal involving Galatasaray midfielder Felipe Melo.

D'Amico was quizzed about his 28-year-old client, who has called Zenit home since 2011, and while he refused to comment on speculation, he refused to rule out a switch to Inter.

"Could he leave Zenit? We are talking about a big club with enormous potential. I don't know if Domenico will leave for Inter or not, it depends on many factors," D'Amico told FCInterNews.

"We don't know Inter's intentions, so you'd have to ask [director Piero] Ausilio. I repeat, at the moment it's premature to discuss this.

"An eventual transfer to Inter would depend on various factors, such as the type of offer and the mode of transfer... At the moment there is nothing concrete."

Criscito - formerly of Genoa and Juventus before moving to Russia four years ago - was linked with a return to Italy via Milan, who held talks over a potential transfer last year.