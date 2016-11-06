Cristiano Ronaldo is a machine - Morata

Alvaro Morata defended Cristiano Ronaldo in the wake of his underwhelming performance in Real Madrid's 3-0 LaLiga win over Leganes on Sunday.

The Portugal international endured a match to forget as he only managed three attempts on goal during 90 minutes, with none of them hitting the target.

Ronaldo has now failed to find the net in four of his last five appearances in all competitions, although he did score a hat-trick against Alaves last weekend.

Morata is not worried about his team-mate's relatively poor run of form, though, telling reporters: "Cristiano is a machine and a fantastic player who can score five goals in a game.

"He is the best in the world for me.

"It is obvious that when someone scores so many goals he always wants to score more.

"The important thing is that the team keeps winning."

Morata started for Madrid in Karim Benzema's absence and capped a fine outing with a goal and an assist, but he was in no mood to discuss Zinedine Zidane's choices regarding the number nine position this campaign.

"I am tired of all the questions about playing time and, if I do not play, my mood," he added.

"I am a team player and I am happy to be at Madrid. I have to keep working, I dream of being successful at Real Madrid and I have to improve a lot.

"I am here to help the team and if that comes by scoring goals then it is great."