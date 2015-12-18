Cristiano Ronaldo announces hotel venture

Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo has announced an investment in four hotels with Portugal's biggest hotel chain, Pestana.

Ronaldo confirmed the deal on Thursday, which will see the Portugal captain's name on four hotels reportedly worth £54million, with the first to be opened in his hometown of Funchal, Madeira.

The other three will be built in Lisbon, where Ronaldo started his professional career, Madrid, where he currently plays and New York.

Lisbon will open in late 2016, Madrid in 2017 with no indication on the opening of the New York hotel.

The New York hotel has only fuelled rumours of a potential move to the MLS, but the 30-year-old said the investment was about securing his off-field future.

"My job is to play football but life won't always be like this," Ronaldo said.

"I have to dedicate myself to this new project and I have the best team in the world around me to help.

"I am young but I feel very fulfilled so this project is exciting for me. I'm thinking about my future, and my son and my family.

"A person like me, I'm a fighter, ambitious and always striving for more."

Ronaldo is unlikely to be involved in the day-to-day running of the hotels, but said he would like to be involved as much as time allows him.

"I'll take care of the beds," Ronaldo joked.

"I will have the opportunity to be present aas all the projects unroll but, of course, I don't much time available at the present but this is all about quality. And I like to be around quality."

The Madeira hotel will be located near the Cristiano Ronaldo museum.