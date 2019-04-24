Cristiano Ronaldo hands Juventus a transfer wishlist – and old Real Madrid team-mates feature

Juventus may have secured their eighth straight Serie A title last weekend, but Ronaldo has his eyes on the Champions League - and knows they need to improve to win it.

Ajax's heroic defeat of Juventus in the quarter-finals of Europe's elite competition signalled severe dissapointment for the Old Lady and their star player.

But now, according to Correire dello Sport (via the Mirror), Ronaldo has given Juventus a six-man wishlist that he thinks will improve the team.

Top of that list is Benfica starlet Joao Felix, Ronaldo's compatriot and one of the world's rising stars being tracked by several of Europe's giants.

Also on the list are Real Madrid pair Raphael Varane and Isco, Ronaldo's former team-mates.

Isco had reportedly fallen out of favour in Madrid earlier in the season, but has returned to the fold following Zinedine Zidane's reinstatement as manager.

Zidane also has no intention of selling Varane, but the Frenchman is thought to be keen on a new challenge.

Other players said to feature on Ronaldo's list include Fiorentina's Federico Chiesa, Lyon's Tanguy Ndombele and Roma stopper Kostas Manolas, who has a £31m release clause in his contract.

