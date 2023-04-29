Cristiano Ronaldo: How superstar 'has changed everything' about Saudi football
The ex-Manchester United star and former Ballon d'Or winner has raised the profile of the Saudi Pro League since signing for Al-Nassr
Cristiano Ronaldo's move to Al-Nasser has completely transformed the Saudi top flight, says another of the division's overseas players.
Speaking to FourFourTwo for the latest issue available to buy, Kaku – a Paraguay international who plays for Al-Taawoun – explained the transformative impact of Ronaldo's arrival in the Saudi Pro League.
The five-time Ballon d'Or winner joined Al-Nassr in January, having had his Manchester United contract terminated back in November.
And having such an absolute superstar in the competition has done wonders, says Kaku. He told FFT:
"Cristiano has changed everything – both at fan level and at a competitive level, too.
"He's made the league more watched around the world. He's one of the best in history and facing him was incrddible.
"I spoke to him a bit after the match and he seemed to be really enjoying himself in Saudi Arabia – but he also knows the league is extremely difficult."
Ronaldo certainly doesn't seem to have found the league difficult, scoring 12 goals in 12 appearances so far for Al-Nassr – for whom he wears the captain's armband.
The veteran Portuguese signed a two-and-a-half-year contract with the nine-time Saudi champions which will reportedly see him earn the best part of £60m a year.
Al-Nassr currently trail leaders Al-Ittihad by three points with five games of the campaign remaining.
Tom Hancock started freelancing for FourFourTwo in April 2019 and has also written for The Analyst and When Saturday Comes, among others. He supports Wycombe Wanderers and has a soft spot for Wealdstone. A self-confessed statto, he has been known to watch football with a spreadsheet (or several) open...
