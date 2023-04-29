Cristiano Ronaldo: How superstar 'has changed everything' about Saudi football

Cristiano Ronaldo's move to Al-Nasser has completely transformed the Saudi top flight, says another of the division's overseas players.

Speaking to FourFourTwo for the latest issue available to buy, Kaku – a Paraguay international who plays for Al-Taawoun – explained the transformative impact of Ronaldo's arrival in the Saudi Pro League.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner joined Al-Nassr in January, having had his Manchester United contract terminated back in November.

And having such an absolute superstar in the competition has done wonders, says Kaku. He told FFT:

"Cristiano has changed everything – both at fan level and at a competitive level, too.

"He's made the league more watched around the world. He's one of the best in history and facing him was incrddible.

"I spoke to him a bit after the match and he seemed to be really enjoying himself in Saudi Arabia – but he also knows the league is extremely difficult."

Ronaldo certainly doesn't seem to have found the league difficult, scoring 12 goals in 12 appearances so far for Al-Nassr – for whom he wears the captain's armband.

The veteran Portuguese signed a two-and-a-half-year contract with the nine-time Saudi champions which will reportedly see him earn the best part of £60m a year.

Al-Nassr currently trail leaders Al-Ittihad by three points with five games of the campaign remaining.