Cristiano Ronaldo scores first goal for Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia... and it's a penalty
Cristiano Ronaldo is off the mark for new club Al-Nassr after scoring a last-minute penalty to earn a draw against Al-Fateh
Cristiano Ronaldo has scored his first goal for Al-Nassr since moving to the Saudi Pro League.
The five-time Ballon d'Or converted from the penalty spot in the last minute to earn his side a draw against Al-Fateh on Friday night.
Two days short of his 38th birthday, the former Manchester United and Real Madrid attacker got off the mark in his third match for his new club.
Last weekend, Ronaldo was ridiculed by rival fans after Al-Nassr were knocked out of the Saudi Cup in the semi-finals by Al-Ittihad, but he will be relieved to have scored his first goal.
"Happy to have scored my first goal in the Saudi league and great effort by whole team to achieve an important draw in a very difficult match!" Ronaldo wrote on Instagram after the match.
A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
The Portuguese did score twice for a Riyadh All-Star XI against Paris Saint-Germain and Lionel Messi in his first match in Saudi Arabia last month, but that fixture was only a friendly.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get daily World Cup 2022 news, updates and other football frolics to your inbox
Ben Hayward is Weekend Editor for FourFourTwo. A European football writer with over 15 years’ experience, he has covered games all over the world - including three World Cups, several Champions League finals, Euros, Copa América - and has spent much of that time in Spain. He currently divides his time between Barcelona and London.
Get daily World Cup 2022 news, updates and other football frolics to your inbox
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.