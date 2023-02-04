Cristiano Ronaldo scores first goal for Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia... and it's a penalty

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored his first goal for Al-Nassr since moving to the Saudi Pro League.

The five-time Ballon d'Or converted from the penalty spot in the last minute to earn his side a draw against Al-Fateh on Friday night.

Two days short of his 38th birthday, the former Manchester United and Real Madrid attacker got off the mark in his third match for his new club.

Last weekend, Ronaldo was ridiculed by rival fans after Al-Nassr were knocked out of the Saudi Cup in the semi-finals by Al-Ittihad, but he will be relieved to have scored his first goal.

"Happy to have scored my first goal in the Saudi league and great effort by whole team to achieve an important draw in a very difficult match!" Ronaldo wrote on Instagram after the match.

The Portuguese did score twice for a Riyadh All-Star XI against Paris Saint-Germain and Lionel Messi in his first match in Saudi Arabia last month, but that fixture was only a friendly.