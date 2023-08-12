Cristiano Ronaldo stretchered off in tears as Al-Nassr win Arab Club Champions Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo left the pitch in tears on a stretcher after firing Al-Nassr to a 2-1 win over Al-Hilal in the Arab Club Champions Cup on Saturday.

The Portuguese levelled the scores in the 74th minute with a close-range finish and then saw what he thought was a winner ruled out for offside.

So the final went to extra time and despite playing with 10 men since the 71st minute following the dismissal of Abdulelah Al-Amri, Ronaldo hit the winner for Al-Nassr eight minutes after the restart.

However, the former Manchester United and Real Madrid forward was in agony after suffering a late leg injury which left him in tears and he had to be taken off the pitch on a stretcher.

It initially looked serious, but the 38-year-old was back on the pitch with his team-mates for the celebrations after claiming his first trophy since moving to the Saudi Pro League in January.

The Portuguese is set to undergo tests on Sunday and Al-Nassr will hope it is only a heavy knock for their star man, who is the leading scorer in the Saudi Pro League this season with six goals.