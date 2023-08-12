Cristiano Ronaldo stretchered off in tears as Al-Nassr win Arab Club Champions Cup
The Portuguese scored twice for the Saudi side in their extra-time win over Al-Hilal but was taken off with an injury near the end
Cristiano Ronaldo left the pitch in tears on a stretcher after firing Al-Nassr to a 2-1 win over Al-Hilal in the Arab Club Champions Cup on Saturday.
The Portuguese levelled the scores in the 74th minute with a close-range finish and then saw what he thought was a winner ruled out for offside.
So the final went to extra time and despite playing with 10 men since the 71st minute following the dismissal of Abdulelah Al-Amri, Ronaldo hit the winner for Al-Nassr eight minutes after the restart.
However, the former Manchester United and Real Madrid forward was in agony after suffering a late leg injury which left him in tears and he had to be taken off the pitch on a stretcher.
It initially looked serious, but the 38-year-old was back on the pitch with his team-mates for the celebrations after claiming his first trophy since moving to the Saudi Pro League in January.
The Portuguese is set to undergo tests on Sunday and Al-Nassr will hope it is only a heavy knock for their star man, who is the leading scorer in the Saudi Pro League this season with six goals.
Ben Hayward is Weekend Editor for FourFourTwo. A European football writer with over 15 years’ experience, he has covered games all over the world - including three World Cups, several Champions League finals, Euros, Copa América - and has spent much of that time in Spain. He currently divides his time between Barcelona and London.
