Cristiano Ronaldo 'unlikely' to stay at Juventus beyond 2019/20 – report

According to a story in La Repubblica (via AS), Ronaldo is considering his future after Juventus were dumped out of the Champions League quarter-finals by Ajax.

Juventus could clinch the Serie A title this weekend, but even then it would be soured by European failure.

The Italian newspaper's report claims that "it's unlikely CR7 will see out his deal" and that "next season could be his last in Italy".

The story adds to that from Correire della Serra the day before, which suggested that the ex-Manchester United and Real Madrid star could leave this summer in a dramatic turn of events.

Juventus are acutely aware that crashing out of the Champions League before the semi-finals will have a big financial impact.

Their share price dropped 22% the morning after Ajax defeated them in their own stadium.

Ronaldo cost the Old Lady €100 million last summer, and with new players like Aaron Ramsey arriving on bumper contracts, the club are reportedly concerned about the long term without European success.

NOW TRY...

7 brilliant teams pulled apart before they could fulfil their potential

10 superb stand-ins who came in and shone unexpectedly