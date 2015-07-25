Crowd trouble causes Galatasaray friendly abandonment

Galatasaray's pre-season preparations came to an abrupt halt on Saturday as their latest friendly with Udinese in Austria was abandoned after 35 minutes due to crowd trouble.

Flares were thrown from a section of the Galatasaray support on two separate occasions during the first half in Klagenfurt, the latter causing the referee to abandon the game.

After seven minutes the official was forced to suspend the game as flares were thrown on the pitch, and although order was restored it did not take long for trouble to resurface.

With the game goalless, loud explosions were heard and smoke engulfed the entire goalmouth and the friendly was called to an early end.