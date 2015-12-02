Cruyff: Messi more of a team player than Ronaldo

Netherlands legend Johan Cruyff has voiced his admiration for Barcelona attacker Lionel Messi and feels the 28-year-old contributes much more to the team than Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo.

Both Messi and Ronaldo were included on the final three-man shortlist for the 2015 Ballon d'Or - along with Neymar - and Cruyff believes the Argentine is sitting in pole position to win the prestigious individual trophy as there is much more to him than just goals.

"Messi is a team player and his individual brilliance is part of something bigger," Cruyff was quoted as saying by Marca.

"Ronaldo's contribution on the other hand is much more limited. His role at Real Madrid is that of someone who feels the best way to help the team is by scoring goals.

"That is the difference between the two of them.

"Messi also scores a lot of goals and uses his individual class, but never loses sights of his team-mates."

The winner of the Ballon d'Or will be announced at a gala in Zurich on January 11.